By Raffel Prophett

President

MLK Jr. Coalition

The Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition Cincinnati is once again hosting a free event that is open to the public, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The MLK Coalition announce its 2024 theme – “Love, Power, Justice.” Dr. King Jr. dedicated his life to making love, power and justice a reality for all people, and especially those who had been oppressed by poverty, racism and violence.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, 50 East Freedom Way in downtown Cincinnati, where an interdenominational prayer service jump starts the march. The march concludes at Washington Park with remarks and a music performance. A complimentary Rosa Parks Bus will provide rides for those unable to march.

The MLK Jr. Day program continues inside Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, where guests will celebrate the day with music and three outstanding community leaders, Bishop Ennis F. Tait, Rickell Howard Smith, and Retired Judge Fanon A. Rucker where each will address one of our three theme words, Love, Power, Justice.

The event is free and open to the public. Come out and connect with the community in honor of the day of Dr. King Jr.’s birth. The Coalition strives to build a beloved community, bringing to life the ideals and philosophy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through events like the MLK Jr. March.

For more information about the Coalition event and to donate, visit https://www.mlkcoalition.org/.