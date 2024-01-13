Contributed

One of the most influential and revered figures in contemporary music, saxophonist Branford Marsalis and his quartet are appearing at Memorial Hall on January 28. The three-time Grammy Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and NEA Jazz Master, Branford’s concert kicks off the 2024 season of the highly regarded, multi-genre Longworth-Anderson Series.

Branford’s celebrated ensemble – with Joey Calderazzo on piano, William Ledbetter on bass and Justin Faulkner on drums – is known for its uncompromising interpretation of a range of both original compositions and jazz and popular classics. Equally at home performing with symphony orchestras, or sitting in with members of the Grateful Dead or collaborating with Sting, his music is described by the reviewer John Zeugner as “casually confident, professional, cerebral and supercharged with energy”.

A complimentary reception with light bites, beverage tastings and music by the Christopher Andrews Quartet will start at 6:30 p.m. followed at 8:00 p.m. by the Branford Marsalis Quartet performing in Memorial Hall’s intimate theater. Tickets at $46-$86 are available at memorialhallotr.com or 513-977-8838.