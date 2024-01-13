By: Michael Coker

CINCINNATI — A person was injured early Saturday morning after a shooting in Evanston, Cincinnati police said.

An officer at the scene told WCPO 9 that police responded to a “reported drive-by shooting” at approximately 6:30 a.m. at the 1800 block of Clarion Avenue.

A victim with a gunshot wound to the leg took themselves, or was driven by a third party, to a local hospital for treatment, police said. This injury is non-life-threatening, police said.

At that hospital, police found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes in it, police said.

Police have not yet said if they have any suspects in the shooting.

Reposted with permission from WCPO 9 Cincinnati.