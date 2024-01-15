By Patricia Carroll

Ohio Communications Manager

As you contemplate possible New Year’s resolutions for 2024, consider better brain health as an important one. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter provides important steps you can take to maintain and improve your cognitive function in the new year.

Research has shown lifestyle changes like improving diet and exercising regularly have helped drive down death rates from cancer, heart disease and other major diseases. These same lifestyle changes may also reduce or slow your risk of cognitive decline, which is often a precursor to Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

“There is increasing evidence to suggest that what is good for the heart is good for the brain,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley Chapters. “Keeping our brains healthy is not something we should worry about only as we get older. Every family member, regardless of where they are in their lifespan, can take steps to protect their brain and overall cognitive function.”

Healthy brain tips. Looking for tips on how to protect your cognitive health? Here are several ideas borne from research supported by the Alzheimer’s Association:

Manage your blood pressure — People treated by FDA-approved medications to a top (systolic) blood pressure reading of 120 instead of 140 were 19% less likely to develop mild cognitive impairment, according to a study led by researchers at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Those people also had fewer signs of damage on brain scans.

Check your hearing — Hearing loss is present in 65% of adults over age 60, according to researchers. A study of older adults with hearing loss were found at higher risk for cognitive decline (about ¼ of the total study population). Study participants at highest risk for cognitive decline who utilized hearing aids and hearing counseling for three years cut their cognitive decline in half (48%).

Get vaccinated — Getting an annual flu vaccination was associated with a 40% decrease in the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease over the next four years, according to researchers from the University of Texas’ McGovern Medical School who found that even a single flu vaccination could reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s by 17%. Getting a vaccination against pneumonia between the ages of 65 and 75 reduced Alzheimer’s risk by up to 40% according to a Duke University’s Social Science Research Institute study.

Go with your gut — 16% of the world’s population struggles with constipation — more among older adults due to fiber-deficient diets, lack of exercise and the use of certain medications. Researchers found that bowel movements of every three days or less were associated with 73% higher odds of subjective cognitive decline and long-term health issues like inflammation, hormonal imbalances and anxiety/depression.

Cut back on “ultra-processed” foods — People who consume the highest amount of ultra-processed foods have a 28% faster decline in global cognitive scores — including memory, verbal fluency and executive function — compared to those with lower consumption, according to research involving half a million people living in the UK. High consumption was defined as more than 20% of daily caloric intake. Ultra-processed foods examples include sodas, breakfast cereals, white bread, potato chips and frozen foods.

Be social — Add “hang out with friends” and “have fun” to your New Year’s resolutions list. For example, enroll in a dance class with a friend. Alzheimer’s researchers are now looking into whether increased socialization, along with a “cocktail” of lifestyle interventions including improved diet, exercise and cognitive stimulation can protect cognitive function.

“While there is currently no absolute way to prevent Alzheimer’s or other dementia,” Ritchey said, “every person, regardless of age, can gain much by living a healthy lifestyle and adopting healthy brain habits.”

There are 220,000 Ohioans aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. That number is expected to hit 250,000 by 2025. A total of 493,000 Ohio caregivers provide 730 million hours of unpaid care each year.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one may contact the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter at 513.721.4284 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to local resources.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s or other related dementia, or to access free tools and resources, visit alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.