By Kathryn Robinson

Media Relations Associate

Cincinnati Public Schools

Registration is open for the 2024 Midwest Black Male Educator Summit, hosted by Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS). The summit will provide attendees a chance to hear from leading educators and speakers on the importance of Black male educators in classrooms and their impact on raising student achievement while serving the whole child.

The Barbershop Talk Series will be held Thursday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at Positive Vibes Barbershop and Studio, 1590 Goodman Ave., Cincinnati, 45224

The Barbershop Talk Series engages community members in conversation about education, in preparation for the Midwestern Black Male Educator Summit. The event is free to attend, but seats are limited.

The Summit Evening Reception will be Friday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. at Nostalgia Wine & Jazz Lounge, 432 Vine St., Cincinnati, 45202.

The Summit reception welcomes all attendees to meet, network and connect before the reception. The event is free to attend, but seats are limited.

The 2024 Midwest Black Male Educator Summit will be held Saturday, Feb. 24, 8:30 a.m.to 4 p.m. at Cincinnati Public Schools, 2651 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, 45219.

The 2024 Midwest Black Male Educator Summit celebrates and highlights the accomplishments of Black male educators, while discussing how to support, retain and recruit Black males in education. The event is free to CPS employees and college students. Tickets cost $20 for general admission.

You can learn more about the 2024 Midwest Black Male Educator Summit and view ticket information at: https://www.cps-k12.org/mwblackmaleedsummit