Contributed

It is officially 2024, so you know what that means? It’s awards season!

Movies are on a slowdown because of the dual strikes that affected production in 2023, but the awards shows are still proceeding as scheduled.

The first highlight of the year is that Angela Bassett received an Academy Honorary Award at 14th Annual Governors Awards. An Academy Honorary Award is basically an award for lifetime achievement within the film industry.

Oscar winner Regina King presented the award to Bassett. In past years, Honorary Academy Awards have been handed out to Samuel L. Jackson, Cicely Tyson, Danny Glover, and other distinguished actors and actresses.

Bassett had previously been nominated for her performances in “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Another Awards frontrunner is Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Her performance as a grieving mother in “The Holdovers” has earned her a Golden Globe Award and a Critics Choice Award. She’s also been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award, and is expected to be nominated for an Oscar for her performance in “The Holdovers” as well.

On the TV front, Ayo Edebiri has earned strong reviews for her performance for Hulu’s “The Bear”. Edebiri has won a Golden Globe Award, a Critics Choice Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award for her performance on the show. She’s also been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for The Bear.

Finally, Quinta Brunson, won a Primetime Emmy Award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for “Abbot Elementary”. Brunson, who created the series and is the showrunner, is the first Black woman in over 40 years to win this prestigious award.