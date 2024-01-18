By Mollie Lair

CINCINNATI, OH – With extreme winter weather conditions forecast for this weekend, the Cincinnati Recreation Commission (CRC) will operate rec centers as warming centers to help Cincinnatians escape the cold.

All 23 Centers are open Thursday and Friday during normal operating hours. CRC will also open warming centers Saturday, January 20th, during normal operating hours. Normal CRC programming will be in effect. OTR Recreation Center will function as an emergency warming center from 10 AM – 6:30 PM, Saturday and Sunday, January 20th and 21st. All 23 Centers will reopen Monday, January 22nd and assume normal operating hours. CRC membership is not required to use a warming center.

For locations and hours of operation of CRC Centers visit: https://www.cincinnati-oh.gov/recreation/facilities/rec-center-hours1/

CRC will open Over-The-Rhine Recreation Center from 10 AM – 6:30 PM on Saturday, 1/20 and Sunday 1/21, as a warming center for the community. Please note, this is the only center open Sunday.

Over-the-Rhine Recreation Center

1715 Republic Street

Cincinnati, Ohio 45202