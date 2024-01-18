By Sharen Sierra King

BGMedia

Contestants, ages 13 to 24, are being sought for the Miss Black Cincinnati 2024 and Miss Black Teen Cincinnati 2024 pageants. In-person registration and interviews are Jan. 16 to 19.

Donald Sherman, executive producer and director of RLH Pageants Unlimited, will conduct the in-person registration and interviews.

The 44th anniversary Miss Black Cincinnati Pageant and the 34th anniversary of the Miss Black Teen Cincinnati Pageant will be held Saturday, April 6 at Corinthian Baptist Church.

The current Miss Black Cincinnati is Samya Rogers and Miss Black Teen Cincinnati is Nya Williams.

For more information, call 513-236-5942 or 513-241-6060. Online registration can be done at: https://forms.gle/YEwhxvHxQsWBsEH59.

