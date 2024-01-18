Michaelle B. Jones

jonesmvb@zoomtown.com

On MLK Day this year, seven Greater Cincinnatians were honored for their service to the community during the 22nd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Keep the Dream Alive” Award Ceremony. This event was founded by the late Bro. Hugh Henderson, C.PP.S., and began at St. Mark Church in Evanston, later continuing at the Church of the Resurrection in Bond Hill. Because of construction on the site of the Church of the Resurrection, the 2024 event was held at St. Saviour Church in Deer Park. Despite the change in location and freezing weather, the church was filled with a warm spirit and joyous appreciation as the seven honorees were recognized for their roles in “Creating the Beloved Community.”

Honorees include (front row) Trinity Bailey, Juliet Jackson, Ewaniki Hawkins, Shirley Stephens, (back row) Celeste Didlick-Davis, Chideha Charles Blount Warner, and Brandon Hawkins. Also pictured: Emcee Courtis Fuller (far left) and keynote speaker Bishop Ennis Tait (far right). Photo by Herald Staff

The 2024 award recipients are:

Celeste Didlick-Davis, an associate pastor, family life educator, and a Miami University adjunct professor. She founded 3 R Development, a non-profit, faith-based organization designed to help people help themselves.

Brandon & Ewaniki Hawkins, a husband and wife team who are co-owners of Soul Palette and co-founders of the C.A.N.V.A.S. Mentoring Program. Its mission is to teach people how to express themselves creatively, heal communities, and empower youth and others through art.

Juliet Jackson, a selfless volunteer extraordinaire who gives not only of her time, but also her money, feeding the homeless, purchasing school supplies, paying school fees, and spearheading charitable drives.

The crowd filled the church for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event hosted by the Church of Resurrection. Photo by Herald Staff

Church of Resurrection Liturgical Dancers, featuring Kim Allen, Stacey Burnam, Darlene Cross and Sydney Merrill. Photo by Herald Staff

Keynote speaker Bishop Ennis Tait. Photo by Herald Staff

From left: Brandon Hawkins, Jacqueline Moore, Ewaniki Moore-Hawkins, Karis Hawkins and Khara Hawkins. Photo by Herald Staff

Divine Nine. Photo by Herald Staff

A. Shirley Stephens, an educator and tutor who founded the educational program, Imani Family Center, a faith-based non-profit that serves children and families in underserved communities.

Chideha Charles Blount Warner, founder of Fitness3K, who serves as a resource with Children’s Hospital, Florentine Gardens (a community transitional and rehabilitation center), and hosts an annual fundraiser for worthy causes.

Trinity Bailey received the 2024 Bro. Hugh Henderson, C.PP.S. Believing in Youth/Young Adult Award. She is an aspiring lawyer and judge who currently is a junior at the University of Dayton, majoring in Criminal Justice. She has a passion for volunteering and serving her church and wider community.

Rev. Deacon Royce Winters. Photo by Herald Staff Emcee Courtis Fuller. Photo by Herald Staff

A powerful message was delivered by keynote speaker, Bishop Ennis Tait, senior pastor and founder of the New Beginnings Church of the Living God in Avondale. The committee celebrated the return of Courtis Fuller, news anchor and reporter at WLWT, as the Master of Ceremonies. The event also was supported by the Crescent Parishes pastoral staff: Rev. Patrick Sloneker, Rev. David Lemkuhl, Rev. Jerry Gardner, and Rev. Mr. Royce Winters. Sponsors for the event included The Cincinnati Herald, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati Office of African American Pastoral Ministries, Walker Funeral Home, and the Ursuline Sisters of Cincinnati.