By Morgan Angelique Owens,

Chief Creative Beauty Consultant

Cold weather can be harsh on your hair, leading to dryness, frizz, and damage. To protect your hair during the colder months, consider the following three tips:

Deep Conditioning: Use a Moisturizing Hair Mask: Cold weather can strip moisture from your hair, leaving it dry and brittle. Incorporate a weekly or bi-weekly deep conditioning treatment into your routine. Look for hair masks or deep conditioners with ingredients like argan oil, shea butter, or coconut oil to provide intense hydration and nourishment. Leave-In Conditioners: In addition to regular conditioning, use leave-in conditioners to maintain moisture throughout the day. These products can help prevent static and frizz, common issues in cold and dry conditions.

Limit Heat Styling: Reduce Heat Exposure: Cold air outside and heated indoor environments can contribute to hair dryness. Limit the use of heat-styling tools such as flat irons, curling irons, and blow dryers. When you do use heat styling, use a heat protectant spray to minimize damage. Opt for Heat-Free Styles: Embrace heat-free hairstyles like braids, twists, buns, or natural waves. This reduces the exposure of your hair to direct heat and helps maintain its natural moisture levels.

Protective Styling and Accessories: Wear Hats and Scarves: When heading outdoors in cold weather, wear hats or scarves to protect your hair from the elements. These accessories can shield your hair from wind, cold, and dry air, preventing it from becoming brittle and prone to breakage. Choose Satin or Silk Accessories: Avoid using accessories made of materials that may cause friction and static, leading to frizz. Opt for satin or silk-lined hats and scarves, which are gentler on the hair and help maintain its smoothness. Protective Hairstyles: Consider protective hairstyles such as braids, twists, or updos. These styles keep the ends of your hair tucked away and protected, reducing exposure to the harsh winter conditions.



Additionally, maintaining a healthy diet, staying hydrated, and protecting your hair while sleeping (using a silk or satin pillowcase) can contribute to overall hair health. Adjusting your hair care routine to accommodate the specific challenges of cold weather can help keep your hair looking healthy and vibrant throughout the winter months.