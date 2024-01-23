By Bridget Doherty

Hamilton County Commissioners

A Hamilton County coalition is starting out the year with a free educational opportunity to make the County more equitable in 2024. The Hamilton County Commission on Women & Girls (HCCWG) is teaming up with Ellequate and the Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation to announce the 2024 Pay Equity Learning Series, a virtual workshop designed to empower employers in achieving fair and equitable compensation within their organizations. Taking place on January 24 and 25, this informative series comes at no cost to participants.

“Building a just and equitable workforce is not just a goal, it’s a responsibility,” says Mary Maune, program coordinator for the Commission on Women & Girls, “By equipping employers with the necessary resources, we can collectively foster a more equitable and prosperous future for all.”

“Leaders in our region know that achieving pay equity is not a box to check; it’s part of a larger commitment to building fair workplaces for all,” says Nicole Armstrong, Founder and CEO of Ellequate, “They’re investing in the potential of every employee—a prerequisite to an engaged and motivated workforce.”

“While some progress has been made, gender and racial wage gaps persist across sectors and educational levels. Adopting equitable employment practices is a proactive way to address disparities and provides employers with a competitive advantage to attract top talent,” says Alicia Miller, Executive Director of the Women’s Fund.

The two-part virtual workshop will delve into crucial topics such as:

Understanding the landscape surrounding pay equity

Effective approaches for promoting pay equity

Developing and implementing actionable pay equity plans

Cultivating a workplace culture that champions fairness and inclusion

Registration for the 2024 Pay Equity Learning Series is now open!

Workshop dates & times: January 24, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and January 25, 8:30 a.m – 10:30 a.m.

In 2021, the Hamilton County Commission on Women & Girls developed the Hamilton County Pay Equity Commitment, a voluntary, employer-led initiative to help close the gender wage gap in Hamilton County. Employers who sign the commitment each year make a pledge to set an example in pay equity by taking steps to learn, analyze, act, and share with others. To date, 80 employers have signed the commitment.

The Hamilton County Commission on Women & Girls was formed to give women and girls a seat at the table, turning rhetoric into action. The Commission is comprised of 20 community leaders and 10 high school student members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners. The Commission promotes the rights of women and girls and the ability to be fundamentally free in political, economic, social, cultural, and civil realms. The Commission on Women & Girls makes recommendations to the Board, facilitates community partnership and engagement, promotes women leadership, and develops educational campaigns in alignment with the Commission’s mission.

Ellequate helps HR leaders build workplaces that work for everyone with an advanced analytics platform, community of support, and national standard for workplace equity.

The Women’s Fund team and its partners are designing a community where all women can participate, prosper, and reach their full potential with the goal of eliminating gender and racial in equities in our community. Additional information on the Women’s Fund is available at CincinnatiWomensFund.org.