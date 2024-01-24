Leeya Pinder, MD,

Gynecologic Oncologist at the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Every year in Ohio, more black women die from cervical cancer than any other group of women in the state. It is so important to know that cervical cancer is largely preventable through regular cervical cancer screening, treatment of abnormal areas of the cervix detected by screening (cervical precancer), and vaccination against the virus that contributes to the development of cervical cancer—the human papillomavirus (HPV).

Cervical Cancer Screening: When & How

When you receive a cervical cancer screening, your provider will complete both an HPV test and a Pap test—the HPV test looks for the virus that can cause cervical precancer or cancer, and the Pap test (or Pap smear) searches for any changes of the cervix that could be precancer or cancer.

Both tests are typically completed in a provider’s office or clinic. During the Pap test, the doctor places a small instrument in the vagina, called a speculum. This helps the doctor examine the vagina and cervix and collect a few cells from the cervix utilizing a small swab or brush to test for precancer or cancer.

How often to get screened has evolved—in the past, we recommended screening ever year, but now, the recommendation is every three to five years if your screening comes back normal. Your healthcare provider can let you know how often you should get screened. Women without a cervix (previous hysterectomy) may not need any further screening; however, it is important to speak with your provider to ensure you no longer need screening.

Regardless of the screening interval, EVERY woman (person with a cervix) should start screening at the age of 21. Some people will need to be screened earlier because of certain health conditions.

Early Detection Saves Lives!

The earlier we detect cervical cancer, the better the chance of long-term survival. Black and brown women have a higher chance of their cervical cancer being detected at a later stage in their life – which directly impacts their chance of living longer and disease free. It’s important to know what symptoms to recognize as being potentially abnormal. Early cervical cancers often do not cause unusual symptoms. However, when the cancer grows larger, many women notice abnormal vaginal bleeding. They may notice:

Bleeding that occurs in between regular menstrual periods.

Menstrual periods that last longer and are heavier than normal for them.

Bleeding, even spotting, after going through menopause.

Bleeding after sexual intercourse, douching or a pelvic exam.

Some women may also notice:

Increased vaginal discharge that may be watery, a different color or a different scent.

Pelvic pain.

Pain during sexual intercourse.

Any symptom listed above is a good reason to schedule an appointment with your family doctor, women’s health provider or gynecologist.

HPV Vaccine

The key to cervical cancer prevention is vaccination against HPV. The HPV vaccine has been in use for well over a decade, and it has been proven safe and effective in the prevention of cervical and other HPV-related cancers. Males and females aged nine–45 can receive the HPV vaccine. Here in Ohio, less than 50% of girls aged 13 – 17 have been vaccinated against HPV. This is similar for boys of the same age group, with a 57% HPV vaccination rate.

For those under the age of 15, two doses of the vaccine are recommended – and for people over the age of 15, the recommendation is three doses. While coming back for multiple injections may be inconvenient, the protection that vaccination provides against HPV-related cancers is undeniable and well worth the return visits.

Vaccinating against HPV comes with additional benefits – it can help prevent against other cancers including vaginal, vulvar, penile, anal, and HPV-related head and neck cancers.

Takeaways for Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

Encourage the HPV vaccination – you can schedule an appointment by contacting your primary healthcare provider or pediatrician.

Stay up to date on cervical cancer screening – your family medicine or women’s health provider can provide screening and help you understand your screening needs.

Pay attention to any abnormal symptoms previously described – “Don’t Wait, Communicate” with your healthcare provider about your symptoms. You could save a life.

Be informed! Gather information from reputable sources like the National Cancer Institute about cervical cancer prevention.

Our sisters, daughters, mothers and communities do not have to continue to be impacted by cervical cancer. We can prevent this disease!