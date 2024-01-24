By: Taylor Weiter , Jessica Hart

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a 14-year-old boy killed in a shooting in Covington Tuesday afternoon.

According to the coroner, Amani Smith died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he was shot near Latonia Elementary. A second teen was taken to the hospital after the shooting; officials have not provided an update on that person’s condition or whether they have been released from the hospital.

Covington police said officers were called to the intersection of 39th and Decoursey for a shooting at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found two 14-year-olds who had been shot in the street.

Both teens were taken to UC Medical Center. Police said one was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The other teen was stable Tuesday, police said.

Neighbor Holly Releford said she ran outside as soon as she heard a loud boom, thinking it was a car wreck. She found a boy lying on the ground and a girl who said she was also shot.

“I tried to save him,” Releford said. “I hope he’s OK, and I don’t know what else to say … I’m kind of lost.”

Releford said there were a lot of kids in the area because they were getting dropped off by the bus.

“And, then all the kids I guess from the bus started to run over here and they were screaming,” she said.

In a message on its website, Latonia Elementary School said police told school officials to “secure in place” at around 3:30 p.m. due to the shooting. Students who were inside the school for after-school activities were let out around 5 p.m.

Vincent Loprinzi said shootings are a common thing in the neighborhood.

“It happens all the time. That’s the kind of thing where I wish it was shocking and surprising. Tomorrow I’m going to forget about it. It happens every day. Horribly sad … it’s just where we’re at in the world,” he said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Covington police at 859-292-2234 or Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Reposted with permission from WCPO 9 Cincinnati.