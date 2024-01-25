By Cody Hefner

Freedom Center

You can join actor, director and Cincinnati resident Emilio Estévez and acclaimed film writer and filmmaker Elvis Mitchell at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center on February 2 for a screening of Mitchell’s recent documentary Is That Black Enough for You?!? and a discussion on the history of Black representation in cinema. The program, presented in partnership with the Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival, includes a screening of Mitchell’s two-hour documentary followed by a spirited discussion on the past, present and future of representation in cinema with Estévez, Mitchell and tt stern-enzi, artistic director of the Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival.

The film features interviews with actors and entertainers including Harry Belafonte, Laurence Fishburne, Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson, Billy Dee Williams, Zendaya and more.

Tickets for the program are free for Freedom Center Members and $10 for general public and are available at freedomcenter.org.