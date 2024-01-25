Provided by the Family

Miriam Evonne West, who was the founding director of the Cincinnati Youth Collaborative Mentoring Program and a retired 30-year educator of Cincinnati Public Schools, passed away on January 16, 2024, at age of 79 years.

She was appointed by the Cincinnati Public Schools superintendent in 1989 to develop a youth mentoring program that would affect the lives of Cincinnati Public School students. Under her leadership, with a supportive staff, community volunteers and John Pepper, former CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company, she established one of the largest single-site mentoring programs in the United States. Cincinnati Youth Collaborative became one of the most effective mentoring programs serving more than 2,000 youths annually.

Mrs. West recruited, trained, and supported thousands of community volunteers. During her tenure (1989-2003) The Cincinnati Youth Collaborative (CYC) received numerous local and national awards and recognitions.

One highlight of her tenure at CYC was in 1996, when John Pepper invited her to join President William J. Clinton to be part of a community round-table discussion at Xavier University to discuss quality initiatives for improving the lives of children. Two years later, the program was recognized by the Governor of Ohio as one of “Ohio’s Best Practices” – one of only 38 educational programs to receive the honor.

The PEW Partnership for Civil Change in 2001 awarded Mrs. West and CYC with their “Wanted Solutions of America” award. In 2003, CYC was recognized by the Associated Press as a national mentoring model and the US Department of Education awarded CYC more than $500,000 to expand its services.

Mrs. West was recognized with numerous awards including:

Enquirer Woman of the Year (1995)

Girl Scouts Woman of Distinction Award Jacob Davis Volunteer Leadership Award Talbert House Community Service Award

The Fifth Third Bank Profiles in Courage Award

Lighthouse Youth Service’s Beacon of Light Humanitarian Award

The Cincinnati Herald’s Nefertiti Award

The Zonta International Award

Urban League’s Glorifying the Lions Award

She also shared her time and talent with many Cincinnati civic and social organizations. She was a past board member of the YWCA, CET, Xavier University Alumni Board of Governors, the University of Cincinnati Alumni Association Board of Governors, and the Central Clinic Foundation Board.

She was also a founding member of the Friends of Freedom (Ambassadors) and the Links Youth Docent Program at the National Underground Freedom Center.

Despite severe hearing loss in 2004, Mrs. West continued to share her gifts with Cincinnati’s most influential and important non-profits and other agencies. She was a proud member of the Cincinnati Chapter of the Links, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the Cincinnati Chapter of The Girl Friends Inc. and a NAACP volunteer.

Mrs. West was a life-long resident of Cincinnati, Ohio, and a graduate of Hughes High School. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education at the University of Cincinnati and her Master of Education from Xavier University.

She was preceded in death by her beloved brother Earnest Kennedy, father William H. Kennedy and stepfather Arthur (“Ike”) Williams. She is survived by her husband, John Andrew West, sister Sylvia L. Kennedy, Mother Mildred Kennedy Williams, daughter Melissa West and a host of other relatives.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Allen Temple AME Church at 7080 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45237. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at 11:30 a.m. Alpha Kappa Alpha Ivy Beyond the Wall Service is at 11 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11:30 A.M. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, 11200 Princeton Pike, Springdale, Ohio.

None