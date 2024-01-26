By Anne Sesler

Registration for popular FC Cincinnati Youth Soccer Camps is now open at https://www.fccincinnati.com/youth-soccer/. The camps, for youth ages 5-14, will be held on various dates in June through August at locations across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Led by FC Cincinnati alumni players, including Corben Bone or Omar Cummings, the camps will teach the fundamentals of soccer through a combination of fun activities, healthy competition, and high-level coaching.

“We are excited to offer youth summer camps to our youngest fans to help players improve their skills and have fun,” said Kate Solomon, Senior Vice President, Youth & Community Engagement. “We recruited Corben Bone, an FCC fan favorite and Major League Soccer player, to develop and run our youth camps and whether it is Corben or another of our alumni players leading each camp, we are confident campers will have a rewarding experience.”

“We will offer two levels of camps to meet the needs of Cincinnati’s players,” said Corben Bone. “Day Camps will be offered at locations throughout the region and are designed to develop and strengthen the fundamentals of each player through fun and competitive practice with daily drills, games and challenges. Skills including passing, dribbling, shooting, combination play and position play are among the fundamentals taught by our FCC Coaching staff.”

“Elite Camps will take place where FC Cincinnati players practice – the Mercy Health Training Center in Milford,” said Bone. “Elite camps will focus on increasing development in technical and tactical skills through high level competition and coaching. Our coaches will work with individuals to advance their specific skills on the ball and help players better understand tactical movements on the field.”

FC Cincinnati Youth Soccer Camps are sponsored by Mercy Health. All camp registrants will receive an FC Cincinnati Camp shirt, one free ticket to a 2024 FC Cincinnati Second Team match at TQL Stadium and a visit from an FCC player. Day campers will receive a visit from mascot Gary the Lion!

FC Cincinnati Season Ticket Members receive a 10% discount on Day Camps. More Information is available at https://www.fccincinnati.com/youth-soccer/.