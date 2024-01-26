Photo by Ketut Subiyanto: https://www.pexels.com/photo/multiethnic-family-watching-tv-with-dog-on-sofa-4545943/

Here are some of the newest movies and tv shows to premiere this weekend.

MOVIES (STREAMING)

BADLAND HUNTERS (Streaming now on Netflix)

About: After a major earthquake transforms Seoul into an apocalyptic wasteland.

THE UNDERDOGGS (Streaming now on Prime Video)

About: When Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings, a washed-up former pro football star hits rock bottom, he is sentenced to community service coaching an unruly pee-wee football team in his hometown, he just may turn his life around and reclaim his love of the game.

TV SHOWS

EXPATS (Streaming now on Prime Video)

About: Set against the complex tapestry of Hong Kong residents, Expats depicts a multifaceted group of women after a single encounter sets off a chain of life-altering events that leaves everyone navigating the intricate balance between blame and accountability.

GRISELDA (Streaming now on Netflix)

About: Fleeing from Medellín to Miami, Griselda Blanco creates one of the most ruthless cartels in history.

MASTERS OF THE AIR (Streaming now on Apple TV+)

About: During WWII, five miles above the ground and behind enemy lines, ten men inside a bomber known as a “Flying Fortress” battle unrelenting flocks of German fighters.

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION (Streaming now on Netflix)

About: Teela joins forces with He-Man and the other Masters in their quest to save Eternia from the grip of darkness.

