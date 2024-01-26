Contributed
Here are some of the newest movies and tv shows to premiere this weekend.
MOVIES (STREAMING)
BADLAND HUNTERS (Streaming now on Netflix)
About: After a major earthquake transforms Seoul into an apocalyptic wasteland.
THE UNDERDOGGS (Streaming now on Prime Video)
About: When Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings, a washed-up former pro football star hits rock bottom, he is sentenced to community service coaching an unruly pee-wee football team in his hometown, he just may turn his life around and reclaim his love of the game.
TV SHOWS
EXPATS (Streaming now on Prime Video)
About: Set against the complex tapestry of Hong Kong residents, Expats depicts a multifaceted group of women after a single encounter sets off a chain of life-altering events that leaves everyone navigating the intricate balance between blame and accountability.
GRISELDA (Streaming now on Netflix)
About: Fleeing from Medellín to Miami, Griselda Blanco creates one of the most ruthless cartels in history.
MASTERS OF THE AIR (Streaming now on Apple TV+)
About: During WWII, five miles above the ground and behind enemy lines, ten men inside a bomber known as a “Flying Fortress” battle unrelenting flocks of German fighters.
MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION (Streaming now on Netflix)
About: Teela joins forces with He-Man and the other Masters in their quest to save Eternia from the grip of darkness.