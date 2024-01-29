By Sheila Vilvens

Herald Contributor

Founded in 1851, Lockland Local School District is one of the oldest in Ohio. With well over a century of housing students, teachers and staff, it’s easy to understand how a wealth of treasures can accumulate. Striving to sort, organize, and preserve these treasures is Mert Robinson Fritsch. We invite you in to meet Mert, a lifelong Lockland resident, and see the treasures she lovingly strives to preserve. Among them, football legend Roger Staubach’s photo at Roettger Stadium, an antique all-leather football helmet,a “sheepskin” diploma from Lockland’s first graduating class, trophies, class photos, and more.

Within this trove lie irreplaceable photographs and albums from Lockland Wayne High School, historically significant for being the country’s first all-Black state boys’ basketball championship winners, boasting an all-Black student body, faculty and support staff.

Mert, a secretary turned unofficial archivist, meticulously catalogs and packages these artifacts, preserving them for future generations. At 71, her lifelong connection to Lockland and family members who played pivotal roles in the community make her uniquely qualified for the task.

Mert Robinson Fritsch. Photo provided

One of her uncles was the chief of police. Another uncle was a patrolman. Yet another was the city administrator. The list goes on. Then, a few, like herself, found purpose in volunteering or working for Lockland Schools.

Mert was just an infant when her family moved to the village in the early 1950s. The village was thriving back then, powered by a robust industrial base. Despite Lockland being a jurisdiction of one square mile, Mert recalled that it offered everything a family could need.

“Your doctors were here. Your pharmacies were here. Everything was here. Your churches, the school, and the factories. It’s just the way it was,” she recalled.

Because of the rich industrial base, Lockland School District was one of the wealthiest in Ohio. Students and teachers had the best materials available. As a result, students were well-prepared to continue their journey beyond high school.

Many found employment in Lockland at places like Phillip-Carey Manufacturing Co., Stearns & Foster, Fox Paper Co., Smurfit Co., and General Electric, just to name a few. Many others went on to college and enjoyed success.

Mert credits her teacher, Marlene Cole, for preparing her for a successful career as a secretary/administrative assistant. Her first job was with Stearns & Foster in Lockland and then Steelcraft (which later became American Standard) in Blue Ash.

Photo provided

As a young mother, she found herself back at her alma mater, first as a volunteer and then as an employee. She’s worn many hats over her 30-plus-year career at Lockland. She retired once. Soon, she was asked to fill in as a substitute, which eventually became a more permanent gig.

Over seven decades of living and working in Lockland, Mert said she’s seen many changes – especially in the community. The once thriving industrial base left. Longtime families moved, and businesses that served them shuttered.

Changes also came to Lockland Schools. As industry left, wealth and student population declined. The district is now the smallest in Hamilton County and one of the poorest in the state.

However, school pride and a sense of community thrive along with a commitment by the teaching staff to equip, engage, and motivate each student, resulting in a positive impact on their lives and within the community.

Also vital are the school district’s various community partnerships. The Lockland community is an excellent example of the phrase, “It takes a village to raise a child.”

Photo provided

As she sorts through the archive of treasures and strives to preserve the history, Mert fondly recalls the “good ole days.” Some days, she says, she longs for them. Yet, she optimistically looks to a new future for the district.

That future includes an ambitious facilities improvement program. At the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, the Educational Annex of Lockland Elementary School welcomed students in grades PK-4. The Annex will serve as a temporary home for elementary school students as renovation work progresses on the main campus. Visible signs of renovation began last fall and are expected to take two years to complete.

The Lockland-based company doing the work, Pepper Construction, recently located its headquarters in Lockland. Since locating here, Pepper Construction has proven to be a strong community partner. Its appreciation for Lockland’s rich history is evident in its painstaking efforts to preserve historically relevant features of the main campus school.

Mert is in close contact with Pepper Construction representatives. She says she’s impressed by the great care the construction team is taking with the building. She’s also hopeful for the district’s future.

As businesses return to the village, Mert envisions new jobs, families, students, and a growing tax base – essential ingredients for the flourishing of communities and schools. She remains hopeful and looks forward to sharing the district’s rich history through upcoming Lockland Schools social media accounts, featuring weekly insights from the archives.

Coming soon to Lockland Local School District social media accounts – a weekly feature where Mert Robinson Fritsch will share items from the district’s archives.