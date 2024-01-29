By Marsha Neilson

Wilberforce University

(Wilberforce, Ohio) – After announcing its recent inclusion to the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) as a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), Wilberforce University continues to build on its bank of blueprint sports. The university has recently included women’s volleyball and soccer to its athletics department lineup beginning in the 2024-2025 season.

“Adding women’s volleyball and soccer to our roster is another example of how sports initiatives increase enrollment and create excitement in the activities culture for our students,” said Wilberforce athletics director John Hill. “Members of these new teams will also be included in the athletics department scholarship offerings.”

John Hill, Athletics Director Photo provided

Hill announces Jasmine Coleman and Meagan Moran as the new women’s volleyball and soccer coaches respectively. Coleman, a native of Ganado, Arizona, comes to Wilberforce from her alma mater, Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi. In her senior year as a basketball player, Coleman was selected to the All GCAC 2nd Team and All GCAC Defensive Team as a guard. Her post graduate career includes serving as an assistant coach for the Rust College women’s basketball and volleyball teams.

Jasmine Coleman, Women’s Volleyball Coach. Photo provided

Moran is a D-1 soccer athlete from Bowling Green State University (Bowling Green, Ohio) where she was a member of the Mid America Conference (MAC) All Freshman Team. The Beavercreek (Ohio) High School graduate holds a National “D” license from the US Soccer Federation and is presently a coach for Club Ohio Dayton. She is also moving quickly to bring top level recruits to Wilberforce.

Meagan Moran, Women’s Soccer Coach. Photo provided

Founded in 1856, Wilberforce University prepares students for the future with emerging technology and research programs. Located in southwest Ohio near Dayton, the nation’s first, private, historically Black college/university (HBCU) creates work ready pathways for its graduates to achieve successful careers.