Get ready to embark on a fiery flavor adventure as Fifty West Brewing Co unveils its latest limited-time seasonal sandwich, the Ghost Town Atomic Chicken Sandwich.

The Ghost Town Atomic Chicken Sandwich is not for the faint of heart. Combining Ghost Reaper hot sauce, crispy fried chicken, habanero pickles, and habanero aioli, this flavor-packed sensation is designed to push the boundaries of spice tolerance and deliver an unforgettable experience for the daring food enthusiast. With an estimated Scoville rating of 1,800,000 this sandwich is sure to ignite your taste buds like never before.

“I am personally a huge fan of pushing the boundaries of heat, and sharing this exhilarating experience with others is going to be a thrill,” expressed Executive Chef Brent Gilbert. “Throughout the creation of this outrageous idea, there has been an infectious sense of anticipation and excitement among our staff. It’s all we can talk about over here, and we can’t wait to witness the reactions of our adventurous guests.”

Photo provided by Julie Turner of Fifty West Brewing Co

To emphasize the exceptional heat of the Ghost Town Atomic Chicken Sandwich, each sandwich is served with a pair of disposable gloves to safeguard against contact with skin, and a warning label to keep away from sensitive areas such as eyes, pets, and children. We urge our customers to proceed with caution, fully aware of the intense heat that awaits them. This extremely heat packed sandwich is reserved for those who crave the ultimate spicy adventure and embrace culinary bravery.

We invite all brave souls who dare to face the heat to record their Ghost Town journey and share it on social media using the hashtag #50WGhostTown. Participants who complete the challenge will have their videos featured on our social media channels, alongside the elite group of individuals who have proven they can beat the heat.

The Ghost Town Atomic Chicken Sandwich, priced at $14, will be available exclusively at our Burger Bar location in Cincinnati at 7605 Wooster Pike from July 1st through August 31st. Join us as we ignite taste buds, push spicy boundaries, and unite a community of heat enthusiasts.