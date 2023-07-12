Contributed

Cincinnati Burger Week will descend upon Greater Cincinnati restaurants next week to provide Cincinnatians with one of the best weeks of the year – a week of savory burgers, awesome beer deals, delicious cocktails, prizes, and more!

From July 10-16, 2023, enjoy seven days of $7 burgers from over 100 participating restaurants. Follow the cravings, and chow down on mouthwater burgers like : Taste of Belgium’s B3 Burger featuring a cheddar grits waffle bun, Agave & Rye’s Racy Miss Tasty featuring crunchy ramen, The Draft Bar and Grille’s Thanksgiving Burger featuring a turkey patty, Hangovereasy’s Imma Jerk Burger featuring grilled pineapple slaw, and so many more! Meat-lovers to vegetarians alike can unite for one week of delicious burgers to devour while supporting local restaurants.

Check out the official Cincinnati Burger Week Kick Off Party at Sam Adams this Thursday, July 6th from 5:30-8:30pm. Win prizes, get a sneak peek at what to expect from Cincinnati Burger Week, grab a beer from the sponsor, and three lucky attendees will win Gold Star burgers for a year. What’s better than Burger Week? Burger Year!

The Cincinnati Burger Week app is back to make the burger journey even more fun! Eat Burgers. Earn Points. Win Prizes. The more points earned, the more opportunities to win prizes, and become the envy of all your friends.

Two ways to win:

· Check in at 5 or more locations during the week and be automatically entered to win a Grand Prize of $500 in participating restaurant gift cards, Kings Island tickets and more!

· Earn points for dining out and enjoying the Sam Adams beer special, or ordering any cocktail specials. The top user with the highest number of points will be entered to win a Grand Prize of $500 in participating restaurant gift cards.

Downloading the Cincinnati Burger Week app is easy and fun! Follow the burger brick road to the best burgers in the city. Users can view the full list of participating restaurants, mark their favorite specialty burgers, view everyone’s favorite burgers, check out the Sam Adams and various cocktail specials, view a map of restaurant locations and more – all in the palm of your hand. The app will allow users to check-in to earn points, participate in contests and receive real-time restaurant updates.

Download the Official Burger Week App HERE

2023 PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS INCLUDE:

Agave & Rye (3 locations), Alcove Kitchen + Bar, Americano, Anderson Pub & Grill, Anderson Township Pub, Arnold’s Bar and Grill, Bacalls Cafe, Bandito Food Park + Cantina, Barleycorn’s (3 locations), Barleycorn’s Brewhouse, Barstool Sportsbook & Restaurant, Bender’s Pub Grub, Blind Squirrel, Blondie’s Sports Bar and Grill, Boom Box Sliders, Bru Burger Bar Cincinnati (3 locations), Bucketheads, Cartridge Brewing, Champions Grille, Ché (2 locations), Conserva, Copper Blue, Coppin’s at Hotel Covington, deSha’s American Tavern, Drake’s Florence, Fifty West Burger Bar, Four Mile Pig (3 locations), Frisch’s Big Boy (all locations), Game On, Gold Star (40+ locations), Goose & Elder, Grandview Tavern & Grille, Hangovereasy, Hangry Omar’s Slider Shack, Hard Rock Cafe, Hawkers Alley, Heyday, Highgrain Brewing Co., In Between Tavern, JTaps Sports Bar, Juniper’s, Keystone Bar & Grill, Keystone’s Mac Shack, Krueger’s Tavern, L’burg Drinks & More, LALO Chino Latino, Libby’s Southern Comfort, Lori’s American Grille, LouVino Over-The-Rhine, Maloney’s Pub, MashRoots Latin Street Food, Miamiville Trailyard, Milkman, Mita’s Restaurant, Moerlein Lager House, Murray’s Wings Pub & Grill, MVP Sports Bar & Grille, Nation Kitchen & Bar (3 locations), Nicholson’s Fine Food & Whiskey, Oakley Pub and Grill, Overlook Kitchen + Bar, Pampas Argentine Gastropub, Pensive Distilling Company, Proud Hound, Queen City Burger Company, Renegade Grille, Revolution Rotisserie, Rich’s Proper Food and Drink, Rj Cinema Distillery & Taproom, Rusk Kitchen & Bar, Salazar Restaurant, Sam Adams, Sammy’s Craft Burgers & Beers, Slatt’s Pub, Spoon & Cellar, Stadium Sports Bar and Grill at Belterra Park Cincinnati, Street City Urban Gourmet, Swensons Drive-In, Taste of Belgium (8 locations), The Draft Bar and Grille, The Establishment, The Filson, The Pub Crestview Hills, The Pub Rookwood, The Standard, The Tin Cup, The Varsity Sports Bar and Grill, Tickle Pickle (2 locations), Tres Belle Cakes, W Bar + Bistro, Wings & Rings (12 locations), and WNB Factory. Restaurants subject to change.

For more information about Cincinnati Burger Week, and to view participating restaurants menus, visit www.cincinnatiburgerweek.com