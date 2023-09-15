Contributed

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week offers three-course prix fixe menus for just $26, $36, and $46. During the week of September 18-24, participating restaurants bring a unique dining experience to the Greater Cincinnati Area. Enjoy even days of delicious dining while discovering new restaurants, visit old haunts, and indulge in the culinary delights of the Cincinnati area.

Participating restaurants will be offering an array of seasonal-inspired cocktails for the occasion, featuring Restaurant Week sponsors Tito’s Handmade Vodka, as well as Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey; or grab a crisp MadTree beer to accompany the meal.

“Restaurant Week is an opportunity for consumers to expand their palates and try new places throughout the Cincinnati region,” said Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week organizer Tony Frank. “It’s also a chance for restaurants to showcase the culinary talent that makes Greater Cincinnati a dining destination.”

Photo provided

In addition to great deals at participating restaurants, Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week directly benefits Cincinnati Children’s hospital with $1 from every meal going directly to Children’s. Additionally – Restaurant Week Organizers match the first 1,000 meals served by donating $1 per meal.

In the last 5 years, Restaurant Week has raised more than $100,000 to support Cincinnati Children’s greatest needs. Those donations help provide care for families whose insurance does not cover the cost of treatments, lay the groundwork for life-changing research and allows Children’s to grow the programs most in demand.

The Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week app is also back! Find the list of participating restaurants, the menus being offered, locations, hours of operation and more – all in the palm of your hand. Guests will be able to map out their culinary tour for the week, check in to earn points, view MadTree, Tito’s, and Uncle Nearest drink specials, participate in contests, and receive real-time updates through the app, available now on the App Store and on Google Play. Download here : https://qrco.de/bdGAqq.

Official Drink Sponsors – Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, and MadTree : Consumers can earn extra points through the app by enjoying a featured cocktail, or beer at participating restaurants.

Photo provided

The list of participating restaurants currently includes: Agave & Rye, Alcove Kitchen + Bar, Alfio’s Buon Cibo, Amador Cuban Restaurant, Baru, BrewRiver Creole Kitchen, Brown Dog Cafe, Butcher and Barrel, Ché, Condado Tacos, Council Oak, deSha’s American Tavern, Eighteen at The Radisson, El Coyote, Embers Restaurant, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, Ivory House, Jag’s Steak & Seafood, Kona Grill, Libby’s Southern Comfort, LouVino Over-The-Rhine, Metropole on Walnut, Nicholson’s Fine Food and Whisk(e)y, Nicola’s, Overlook Kitchen + Bar, Pampas Argentine Gastropub, Primavista, Prime Cincinnati, Primo Italian Steakhouse, Ripple Wine Bar, Salazar Restaurant, Seasons 52, Shire’s Rooftop, Somm Wine Bar, Son of a Butcher Steakhouse, Spoon & Cellar, Street City, Subito, Taste of Belgium, The Capital Grille, The Golden Lamb, The Melting Pot, TRIO Bistro, Via Vite, and W Bar + Bistro. Restaurants subject to change.

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is a limited-time offer for locals to experience fine dining at a considerably reserved cost. Restaurants are one of the greatest assets to our community, and we are delighted to support them with this weeklong event, which highlights area restaurants and provides more flavors and more experiences than any other week of the year.

For more information about the event and to view menus, visit greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com.

Event Info:

September 18-24, 3-course prix fixe menus for $26, $36 and $46

Age: This is an all-ages event. Some locations may be 21+

Menus available at www.greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week App: Check in at three or more restaurants to be entered for a grand prize drawing

Social media promotion: Follow @CincinnatiRestaurantWeek On Instagram

RSVP to the Facebook event for updates : https://fb.me/e/2CvlQ3Z5p