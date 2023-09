By Frank Bowen,

Herald Intern

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returned to 5th Street for 2023. The event was held from Thursday, September 14 to Sunday, September 17, 2023. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati showcases the rich German heritage of Southwest Ohio, as well as tasty samples of German-style music, food and beer. The event has grown to be America’s largest Oktoberfest with more than 700,000 people attending each year.

People gather to celebrate Oktoberfest Zinzinnati on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Downtown Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen

A man sits with his beer mug at a table by the main stage at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Downtown Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen

A person holds a beer mug at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Downtown Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen

A couple wear chicken hats as they wait in line for beer and snacks at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Downtown Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen

People buy beer at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Downtown Cincinnati. Oktoberfest had various beer vendors set-up around the Downtown area. Photo by Frank Bowen

A person holds a Bavarian pretzel at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Downtown Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen

A woman pours beer for customers at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Downtown Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen

People dance to festive German music at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Downtown Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen

A man watches people dance to music at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Downtown Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen

Mary Patt, left, and Scott Simmers pose for a picture at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Downtown Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen

Members of the Cincinnati Fire Department lead the “World’s Largest Chicken Dance” on the main stage at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Downtown Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen

Members of the Cincinnati Fire Department lead the “World’s Largest Chicken Dance” on the main stage at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Downtown Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen

People gather by the main stage at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati to participate in the “World’s Largest Chicken Dance” on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Downtown Cincinnati. This year’s dance was led by members of the Cincinnati Fire Department. Photo by Frank Bowen