By Morgan Angelique Owens,

Chief Creative Beauty Consultant

Fall weather is slowly making its way, so is the time where my travel picks back up. Did you know when traveling my plane, the recycled air can really cause havoc on your skin? No worries here are some products that are the perfect travel size to take on the plane. Especially if you are traveling internationally there is plenty of time to get your skin ready in flight to have an amazing trip!

Butter Lip Balm

This is a silky vegan balm that hydrates and soothes parched lips in seconds. It will definitely get rid of dryness and dullness. Packed with:

-Shea and Murumuru Seed Butters: Natural moisturizers that soothe, relieve, and condition parched lips.

– Vegan Waxes: Soften and boost shine all day with a smooth, never-greasy texture.

This formula delivers soothing moisture to parched lips in seconds. Butter up on the go for a quick hit of moisture and shine—or apply at bedtime as a nourishing overnight mask.

Photo provided

Facial Mist

This isan ultra-fine, hydrating mist formulated with a juicy blend of 84-percent watermelon, hyaluronic acid, and hibiscus to refresh skin and enhance makeup. Its great for skin dryness, redness, dullness and uneven texture.

Highlighted Ingredients:

– Watermelon: Soothes irritated skin, hydrates, and delivers essential vitamins and amino acids.

– Hyaluronic acid: Hydrates skin by holding up to 1,000 times its weight in moisture.

– Hibiscus Flower AHA: Gently smooths the look of texture, softens, and hydrates skin for optimal makeup application.

Photo provided

Overnight Lip Masque Set

This is one of my favs.A Lip Sleeping Mask set featuring five flavors: Berry, Gummy Bear, Sweet Candy, Mint Choco, and Mango.

Highlighted Ingredients:

– Berry Fruit Complex™: Rich in antioxidants to reveal smooth and supple-looking lips.

– Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Murumuru Seed Butter: Nourish and deliver lasting moisture while you sleep.

– Vitamin C: Protects from external aggressors.

Photo provided

Formulated with LANEIGE’s Berry Fruit Complex™, vitamin C, and coconut oil, these marvelous minis will deliver intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep.