Cincinnati’s largest Taco-themed restaurant week returns! The Sixth Annual Cincinnati Taco Week returns October 9-15 taking Taco Tuesday to a whole new level with $2.50 tacos all week long. Participating restaurants will be offering specialty tacos, with some restaurants offering up to three different taco options.

Why? Because Taco Everyday is better than Taco Tuesday.

The official Taco Week App- Download. Eat Tacos. Win Prizes. The Cincinnati Taco Week App: Navigate your way through the city and reward your APPetite with our official Cincinnati Taco Week APP— available in both Google Play and Apple Store- https://qrco.de/bdKnVp

Two ways to win:

· Check in at 5 or more locations during the week and be automatically entered to win a Grand Prize of $250 in gift cards

· Earn points for eating tacos and checking in! The person with the most points at the end of Taco Week is named the Biggest Taco Lover in Cincinnati, and wins a Grand Prize of $250 in gift cards

Users can view the full list of restaurants, taco specials, locations, hours of operation and map out their plans for the week – all in the app. New contests featured on the app throughout the week!

Hoxworth Blood Center has teamed up with the event again this year. Taco lovers will have the opportunity to donate blood throughout the week to help out the cause, and earn extra points along the way.

What pairs well with tacos? A delicious Braxton beer. Support a local brand, and earn points throughout the week for ordering a cold Braxton beverage.

50 locations offering $2.50 tacos all week include:

Aces Pickleball + Kitchen, Agave & Rye, Anderson Pub & Grill, Arnold’s Bar and Grill, Bandito Food Park + Cantina, Blondie’s Sports Bar & Grill, Cartridge Brewing, Condado Tacos, El Barril Mexican Sports Bar & Grill, El Jinete Mexican Restaurant, El Taco Veloz Mexican Restaurant, El Trompo Mexican Grill, Four Mile Pig, Frida, Hawkers Alley, JTaps Sports Bar & Grill, LALO Chino Latino, Lori’s American Grille, Lucius Q, Mazunte, Mesa Loca, Mi Cozumel, Miamiville Trailyard, MVP Sports Bar & Grille, nada, Oakley Pub and Grill, RJ Cinema Taproom & Four Mile Pig, Sammy’s Craft Burgers and Beers, Slatt’s Pub, Spoon & Cellar, Taco Fuerte at Braxton Brewing Company, Taco Lab, Taco Oso, The Establishment, The Standard, Tortilleria Garcia, Tostado’s Grill, Voodoo Brewery, and Yoli’s Pool House. Restaurants subject to change.

The official restaurants and menu items can be found at www.cincytacoweek.com