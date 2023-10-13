Contributed

CINCINNATI, OH — Cincinnati is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, October 13th, when locally owned and operated Western Hills Crumbl Cookies, located at 6173C Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211, opens its doors.

Store owners Claire and Jaxon Tews can’t wait to serve delicious treats to Cincinnati cookie connoisseurs in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. The store is open from 8am–10pm on weekdays and 8am–12am on Fridays and Saturdays. Media, community members, and city officials are invited to join the celebration, with free chocolate chip cookies for all of Grand Opening day!

Aside from satisfying your sweet tooth, the store is also providing over 40 career opportunities to Cincinnati locals.

The grand opening week menu will consist of six of the 250+ weekly rotating flavors, including Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. For future weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts.

Customers can order in person during the first five business days of the Grand Opening, or customers can choose to get their cookies through delivery, curbside pickup, catering, or nationwide shipping, available via the Crumbl App or online at crumblcookies.com. Customers can also enjoy a new feature on the Crumbl App called the Cookie Journal, where they can rate and track cookies, share their tasty takes with other Crumbl reviewers, and earn Badges! Download the award-winning Crumbl App and start reviewing cookies and collecting Loyalty Crumbs toward free cookies today.

ABOUT THE OWNERS

Claire and Jaxon Tews are extremely excited to announce the opening of Crumbl Cookies! After four years of being in the Crumbl business, they are looking forward to bringing the world’s best cookies to the Western Hills, OH, community.

Claire and Jaxon have spent months perfecting the Western Hills location to provide an irresistible experience for customers. Together with their crew, they are thrilled to finally open their doors.