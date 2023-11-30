Morgan Angelique Owens,

Chief Creative Beauty Consultant

Winter is still here, so that means we still need all the moisture. Whether you are traveling to go ski or traveling to escape the cold make sure you back these on your next trip:

amika

Water Sign Hydrating Hair Oil with Hyaluronic Acid

Keep your hair protected from both the elements and your flat iron. This is a hydrating, silicone-free treatment oil clinically shown to reduce frizz and breakage while boosting shine and protecting against heat up to 450°F.

Amika. Provided

Sunday Riley

B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum

Skin is always in; this of course is true for the colder months. Make sure you had this serum to your travel beauty bag. If your skin is like mine, sometimes the elements can cause redness. This is a water based Niacinamide serum supercharged with trans-resveratrol, which reduces the look of pore size, surface redness, and blotchy tone.

Sunday Riley. Provided

Glow Recipe

Mini Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

Give that face all the moisture and plumpness back into it. How cute is this mini moisturizer for on-the go. This is a hydrating, skin-balancing, whipped gel cream in a refillable jar, packed with polyglutamic acid, hyaluronic acid, and plum for visibly plump, glowing skin.

Glow Recipe. Provided

Fenty Skin

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Vanilla Dream Whipped Oil Body Cream with Tropical Oils + Butters

Don’t forget that your body counts for skin too. Make sure your whole body stay moisturized with this. Enjoy this subtle rose-gold pearlescence and a dreamy, warm vanilla scent link up in this limited-edition Butta Drop body cream.

Fenty Skin. Provided