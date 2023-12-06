Contributed

Shake Shack is thrilled to announce it is bringing drive-thru to the Cincinnati area by opening in Liberty Center Township on Thursday, December 7 at 11 AM. The Shack will be located at 7669 Blake Street, Liberty Township, OH, 45069. The Liberty Center Shack joins as the second drive-thru Shack and the ninth Shack in Ohio.

Shake Shack’s Liberty Center location will offer guests both in-Shack dining and Shake Shack’s drive-thru experience. Shake Shack’s drive-thru features a digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system, and a separate pick-up window for ease of convenience. The Shack will be open from 11 AM – 10 PM daily. Guests will be able to order directly in Shack and drive-thru lanes. Digital pre-ordering ahead for pickup or delivery via the Shack app and online at order.shakeshack.com and web will become available in the coming weeks.

On opening day, the first wave of guests can expect to receive custom Shake Shack swag and, beginning at 11 AM, Shack-inspired flower arrangements provided by a flower truck from our friends at Running on Blooms. Additionally, as a part of our larger mission to Stand for Something Good®, Shake Shack will be donating $1 for every sandwich sold at the Liberty Center Shack on December 7th to Reach Out Lakota – supporting their mission to provide food and clothing to families in need living in West Chester and Liberty Township. In addition to the donation, Shake Shack encourages guests to bring one non-perishable food donation for Reach Out Lakota. For a list of most needed items, check here.

Shake Shack’s food is always made-to-order, and the Liberty Center Shack will continue to serve up all the classics, including the ShackBurger®, crinkle-cut fries, hand-spun shakes and limited-time offerings throughout the year.