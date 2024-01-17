Contributed

The wait is finally over!

Tickets for 2024’s Daddy Daughter Dinner Dance are now on sale!

Dads and daughter will walk the red carpet into a special evening of dinner, dancing, a keepsake professional daddy-daughter photo, prizes, and more.

Tots to teens and all ages are invited for an evening that creates a special, lifetime memory.

The Cincinnati Herald’s Daddy Daughter Dinner Dance is on Saturday, February 24 from 6-9 p.m. at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

Thanks to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and First Financial Bank for being this year’s sponsors for this spectacular event.

Get your tickets at: https://events.thecincinnatiherald.com/