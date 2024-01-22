Contributed

Pull up a seat, roll up your sleeves and join us as we cook up the science, history, culture and community of food at upcoming programs in the Cr(eat)e Culinary Studio featuring the Kroger Food Lab.

Discover the chemical reactions that change flavor and textures, explore foods that reveal cultural histories, sharpen your mind (and your kitchen skills) and bring it all together to cr(eat)e show-stopping meals. Cr(eat)e Culinary Studio features ovens, induction burners and multiple food stations fully equipped to turn microwave misfits into culinary scientists.

Registration

Mark your calendars!

Registration opened up on January 19 at 8:30 a.m.

Program Series

Science by the Bite: Homeschool Cooking Club (Ages 7 to 14)

Members: $25; Non-Members: $30

Price reflects admission per class, per child

Junior Chefs: Parents and children cooking together (Ages 7 to 18)

Members: $80; Non-Members: $100

Price reflects admission per class for one child and one parent or caregiver (parent or caregiver must be 18+)

From simple delights like tacos and pizza to more complex bites like Roman meatballs and Dulcia Piperata, we’ll be cooking up the greats and finishing our plates!

We can’t wait to cr(eat)e with you – see the full schedule of programs and registration information at the link below:

Learn more about upcoming programs and register online at cincymuseum.org/create-culinary-studio.