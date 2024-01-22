By Morgan Angelique Owens,

Chief Creative Beauty Consultant

Winter weather can be harsh on the skin, leading to dryness, irritation, and other issues. Combatting winter skin requires adjusting your skincare routine to provide extra hydration and protection. Here are three ways to combat winter skin:

Hydration is Key:

Moisturize Regularly: Cold and dry air can strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness and flakiness. Use a rich, emollient moisturizer to keep your skin well-hydrated. Look for products that contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or shea butter.

Use Humidifiers: Central heating systems and indoor heaters can further dry out the air in your home, contributing to skin dehydration. Consider using a humidifier to add moisture to the air, especially in your bedroom while you sleep.

Gentle Cleansing and Exfoliation:

Choose a Mild Cleanser: Opt for a gentle, hydrating cleanser that won’t strip your skin of its natural oils. Avoid harsh, drying cleansers, especially those with high alcohol content.

Exfoliate Wisely: While exfoliation is important to remove dead skin cells, overdoing it can exacerbate winter skin issues. Choose a mild exfoliator and use it once or twice a week to help maintain smooth and radiant skin. Look for exfoliants with ingredients like lactic acid or glycolic acid.

Protective Skincare:

Use Sunscreen: Even in winter, it’s essential to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30, especially on exposed areas like the face, neck, and hands.

Layer Skincare Products: In colder weather, consider layering your skincare products. Start with a hydrating serum or essence, followed by a moisturizer, and then seal in the moisture with a facial oil. This layering approach helps to create a barrier that locks in hydration.

Protect Hands and Lips: The skin on your hands and lips is particularly vulnerable to dryness and cracking. Use a rich hand cream and a hydrating lip balm to keep these areas moisturized. Consider wearing gloves to protect your hands from cold winds.

Remember that everyone’s skin is unique, so it’s important to pay attention to how your skin responds to different products and adjust your routine accordingly. If you have specific skin concerns or conditions, consulting with a dermatologist can provide personalized advice for combating winter skin issues.

Morgan’s Winter Skincare picks:

These are a few products I’m loving right now:

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 50 – Lightweight Broad

Palmers Skin Therapy Oil Face

Fenty TOTAL CLEANS’R REMOVE-IT-ALL CLEANSER WITH BARBADOS CHERRY

