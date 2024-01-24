Contributed

As an overdue homage to our city’s most iconic dish, Cincinnati Chili Week launches this February to bring Cincinnatians their favorite chili menu items to the forefront : 3-ways, 4-ways, coneys, chili cheese fries, chili dip, you name it! Sponsored by Jolly Plumbing, Drains, Heating & Air; enjoy $5-$7 chili deals throughout the week of February 19-25, and be a part of the celebration of what this fine city has to offer.

Locations offering $5-$7 chili deals include: Blue Ash Chili (2 locations), Camp Washington Chili, Dixie Chili (3 locations), Gold Star Chili (50+ locations), Grub Local, Lucius Q, Sammy’s Craft Burgers & Beer, The Chili Hut, and more to be announced. Restaurants subject to change.

The Cincinnati Chili Week App: the official Cincinnati Chili Week App will be available to help serve as a guide through the week – Download. Eat Chili. Win Prizes. Navigate through the city and reward your APPetite with our official Cincinnati Chili Week App available in both Google Play and Apple Store soon. This app will let you know which restaurants are participating, what chili deal they’re offering, map out your week, earn points, win prizes, and more!

Blue Ash Chili. Provided by Hailey Bollinger

Two ways to win:

• Check in at 4 or more locations during the week and be automatically entered to win a Grand Prize of $300 in gift cards, as well as a FREE Jolly Plumbing, Drains, Heating & Air Jolly Home Plan for a year

• Earn points for eating chili and checking in! The person with the most points at the end of Chili Week is named the Biggest Chili Lover in Cincinnati, and wins a Grand Prize of $300 in gift cards, a FREE Jolly Plumbing, Drains, Heating & Air Jolly Home Plan for a year, and a year of BOGO ways.

Event Info:

● February 19-25, 2024, $5-$7 chili deals

● Age: This is an all-ages event. Some locations may be 21+

● Chili Week App: Check in to 4+ locations and be entered to win $300 in Chili Gift Cards, top point recipient receives $300 in Chili Gift Cards

● Social media handles: Follow @cincinnatichiliweek on Instagram

● $5-$7 chili deal descriptions and info at cincinnatichiliweek.com