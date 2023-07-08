Wanda Haynes,

Certified Sommelier

Greece is one of the first wine-producing territories in Europe. Their wine making skills date back over 6,550 years.

Xinomavro is hailed as “The Barolo of Greece,” where it grows in the regions of Naoussa and Amyndeo.

Xinomavro(zhee-no-mav-ro) is a dry red wine with high tannins, generous acidity, and structurally one of the biggest red wines in the Mediterranean. Full-bodied wine with tastes of black fruits, subtle tomato, black olives, fig, allspice, and dry earth.

With age Xinomavro can offer additional flavors of leather, licorice, and clove.

Xinomavro is a win with Greek food, gyros, moussaka, spinach pie, pastitsio, and other classic Mediterranean dishes. This wine is found in wine stores and in full service Greek restaurants.