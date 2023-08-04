Morgan Angelique Owens,

Chief Creative Beauty Consultant

Let everyday be Self Care Saturday with your skin with Saturday Skin clean beauty favorites. I am loving all of these – they include:

💛Yuza Vitamin C Sleep Mask

According to their website, “This unique jelly-textured mask infuses your skin with yuzu, which contains three times more Vitamin C than any other citrus. It works overnight to soothe skin, support better barrier function, and improve dryness so your skin feels hydrated, supple, and smoother. This lightweight mask also targets signs of aging, dullness, pores and stress.”

💛Waterfall Glacier Water Cream

According to their website, “This anti-aging glacier water cream delivers mineral-rich moisture while protecting skin from free radicals; a fusion of ferments, amino acids, and plant extracts help calm skin while boosting vitality and suppleness. Hydrating Iceland Moss extract helps to soothe dry skin while revealing radiance.”

💛Rub-a-dub Refining Peel Gel

“This refining peel gel gently cleanses skin and improves dullness with natural fruit enzymes. Natural cellulose lifts and removes impurities while aloe extract soothes the skin.”

💛Pore Clarifying Toner

This toner helps to smooth and refine your skin’s appearance with an effective dose of 10 percent glycolic acid and a blend of ingredients.

What I love about Saturday Skin is that they are certified by Sephora as a clean beauty product – so that means my skin will only get the best ingredients to truly help me sparkle! You can find these at Sephora, SaturdaySkin.com, Nordstrom.com. Use my promo code: OCTOLY20: 20% off your entire purchase. One-time use only.