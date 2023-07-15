Wanda Haynes,

Certified Sommelier

Falanghina is one of the most delicious white wines on the market.

Produced in Campania, Italy and pronounced with a hard “G” with the phonetic sound of “fah-lahn-geeh-nah.”

Straw yellow in color, high acidity, and a medium body. The bouquet (the nose) offers a sensual breeze of roses and stargazer lilies. Followed by tastes of apple, pear, lemon, key lime, pineapple, banana, and subtle spice.

Most Falanghina wines are aged in steel tanks to preserve the aromatics.

Photo by Wanda Haynes

However, a few versions are aged for a short time in new oak French barrels. Which deepens the color and enriches the flavor profile with more creaminess.

Falanghina pairs with pasta, seafood, light soups, garden salad, and the hip and trendy chicken cobbler. If exhausted of drinking the same white wines year after year, then try an alternative.