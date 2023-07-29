Wanda Haynes,

Certified Sommelier

Cabernet sauvignon is one of the world’s most widely recognized dry red wine grape varietals. It is grown in nearly every major wine producing country. Cab franc and sauvignon Blanc are the parents of cabernet sauvignon by way of pollination.

Cabernet sauvignon is full-bodied with medium acidity, tight structure, and a dark garnet color. A cabernet will taste slightly different depending what country it was grown and produced.

California cabernet sauvignon has tastes of tobacco, cassis, currants, blackberry, and sage. California Cabernet is fetching a hefty price recently and some might be worth the sticker shock. However, be sure the bottle reads 100% cabernet sauvignon, and it isn’t a blend of several other varietals.

Cabernet sauvignon is known for having assertive tannins that mellow with age. Pairs with steak hoagies, collard greens, grilled burgers, and chicken fried steak.

