Wanda Haynes,

Certified Sommelier

This recipe is an adult ice cream float with a few quality ingredients that will delight all the senses.

Here is what you’ll need for the floats.

*Merlot, Grenache, Pinot noir, and zinfandel are all great choices for a red wine float. These red wines aren’t overly dry and have fruity tastes.

* Choose a high-quality vanilla ice cream with a high fat content, low fat ice cream will cause ice crystals to form in the float.

*Lemon-lime soda

*A large glass or mason jar

*A straw to suck up all the gooey goodness from the bottom of the glass.

Add the ice cream first, the red wine, and the lemon-lime soda last.

Whip topping, cherries, and thick chocolate sauce can be great additions to this float.

CHEERS!