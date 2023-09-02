Wanda Haynes,

Certified Sommelier

This sangria is for those that love tropical flavors and the feeling of being on a cruise ship.

Here is what you’ll need for the sangria.

1 bottle of dry white wine

1 ½ cup of blue curacao

4 cups of unsweetened coconut water

1 cup of pineapple juice

Fresh or frozen pineapple

Lemon slices

Oranges slices

Cherries

Large glass pitcher

Chardonnay, pinot grigio, or resiling will perform beautifully in this sangria.

Slice the fruit and be sure to add the juices to the sangria.

Add the fruit, wine, curacao, coconut water, and pineapple juice to the glass pitcher.

Allow the sangria to sit in the refrigerator for a couple of hours.

Blue curacao is a liqueur flavored with the dried peel of the bitter orange and grown on the Dutch island of Curacao. It is naturally clear and often dyed blue or orange.