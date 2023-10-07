Wanda Haynes,

Certified Sommelier

Brunello di Montalcino “known as Brunello” is a dry full-bodied red wine from Tuscany. Its name is derived from the Italian word for “brown”. By Italian law Brunello must be made from 100% Sangiovese grapes.

What does it taste like?

Brunello di Montalcino is a bold wine with high acidity, and tastes of wild berry, licorice, star anise, and espresso.

Assertive tannins are present in a younger version and aging will allow the harsh tannins of Brunello to mellow.

By aging several years, the flavors become that of dried figs, candied cherries, hazelnuts, and sunbaked leather. The tannins become smooth, and the acidity is richer.

A meat lovers pizza loaded with salami, fennel sausage, and Italian ham known as prosciutto. Spicy gorgonzola, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and vegetable soup pair lovely with a glass of Brunello.

The bottles label may read DOCG:

Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita DOCG is the highest classification Italian wines can be awarded.

The classification ensures controlled production methods and guarantees quality with each bottle.