Wanda Haynes,

Certified Sommelier

This is a grown folk punch and everyone who drinks it should be 21 and over.

Enjoy the rich flavors and textures of fall in this deep red punch.

Here is what you will need to make the spiced fall punch.

*One full bottle of dry red wine

*One cup of dark rum

*Three cups of 100% cranberry juice

*One cup of orange juice

*One quarter teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice

*Apple slices

*Lemon slices

*Orange slices

*Pear chunks

*Large glass pitcher

Add the pumpkin pie spice to the pitcher first, and it will blend into the punch without floating on top.

Place the fresh cut fruit into the pitcher and be sure to add any fruit juice to the punch.

Pour in the red wine, rum, orange juice, and cranberry juice into the pitcher.

Stir all the ingredients thoroughly in the pitcher and refrigerate for 2-3 hours.

Cinnamon is a great substitute for the pumpkin pie spice.

Cheers