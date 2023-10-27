Wanda Haynes

Certified Sommelier

If dressing up in a crazy costume and having wine with friends and neighbors sounds fun. Then this Halloween article is written for all of you ghouls and goblins out there.

Brothers Michael and David Phillips are 5th generation wine makers. Nearly every bottle of wine from Michael David wine label is well made and easy to drink.

Freakshow chardonnay is crisp with a golden straw color, alluring aromas of ripe nectarine, citrus, butterscotch, honey, and lemon meringue pie.

Charles Smith moved to Washington State in 1999 from California and started producing wine under his own label. In 2014 Charles was named “Wine maker of the year” by Wine Enthusiast.

The Velvet Devil is a smooth merlot with black fruit, cocoa powder, cedar, tobacco, and cassis on the palette. This wine is a true crowd pleaser and available in most grocery stores.

Vampire Vineyards is in sunny California and produces a wide range of wine and other gift ideas. The website is remarkable and fun to explore, especially during Halloween.

Dracula Brut Sparkling Rosè

Is a wine made in the traditional and time honored Méthode Champenoise. This is a fruit forward rosé with notes of morello cherry, dried apricot, cranberry, and a hint of juicy red strawberries. The color of the wine is gorgeous, and the vampire logo is super creepy for a Halloween party.