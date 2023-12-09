Wanda Haynes,

Certified Sommelier

Via Vite Italian restaurant has been beautifully remodeled with a new metropolitan look.

Very cozy seating with large windows that allow guests to see the happenings on Fountain Square. And is completely accessible for those with mobility issues or require the use of a wheelchair.

Tastefully decorated for Christmas and soft holiday music playing in the foreground.

The menu font is large enough to read and specials were clearly marked.

Photo by Wanda Haynes

Plenty of appetizer options, seafood, classic Italian dishes, soups, salads, fresh baked bread, and sides. “Mama’s Eggplant Parmigiana” was my main course and it was piled high with fresh ingredients. Very delicious, the sauce was pure poetry, and the portion was sizable.

The restaurant is run like a well-oiled machine, and the focus is on their guests. The service was impeccable, and our server was very knowledgeable about the entire menu.

What’s on the cocktail menu?

The cocktails at Via Vite are sophisticated and well thought out.

My favorite was the classic cocktail “Sgroppino” prepared with prosecco and red grapefruit sorbet. There is also a list of seasonal cocktails and a vast list of bourbon, beer, and whiskey.

The incredible wine lists!

Wines from Italy grace the pages of the wine menu, and the choices were numerous.

My favorite was the Sangiovese rosé served by the glass, refined with delicate tannins, and thirst-quenching properties.

Photo by Wanda Haynes

The wine list has sparkling, white, rosé, and stunning red wines to accompany the menu.

Desserts at Via Vite

My friends raved over the “Valrhona Dark Chocolate Creme Brulee” with an edible chocolate spoon. I had two scoops of gelato, salted caramel and banana.

Just enough sugary goodness to top off my amazing meal. Italian coffee is on the dessert menu as well.

Photo by Wanda Haynes

They offer a cloth tote bag and a box to take home food that wasn’t eaten. However, the box and the tote bag leak. There should be a more reliable method to send guests home with uneaten food.

This is a wonderful restaurant, and the experience was immeasurable, and I can’t wait to return to Via Vite.