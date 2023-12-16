Wanda Haynes,

Certified Sommelier

The Holiday Pops ran from Dec. 8th to Dec. 10th and the entire performance was absolute magic!

John Morris Russell as conductor interacted with the audience and masterfully lead the Cincinnati Orchestra. They played classic holiday music and a Hannukah piece featuring Vivaldi’s winter.

The magnificent Capathia Jenkins sang like a knighting gale dressed opulently in a silver ball gown. She was offered a standing ovation for her angelic vocals.

Tenor Rafael Moras mesmerized the audience with his commanding voice that seemed to be from another world. The audience gave him a standing ovation for his artistry.

QKidz dance team danced and wowed the crowd wearing beautiful costumes.

The Grand Foyer was decorated with Christmas trees, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus were taking photos with everyone. There were several concessions stands that offered sugar cookies, snacks, water, chocolate treats, and soft drinks.

Was there wine and spirts available at the symphony?

Yes, the Music Hall has a house brand wine of the same name. A cabernet sauvignon and a chardonnay for purchase by the glass.

There was a Prosecco from Italy, and it was very delicious.

Cocktails and beer were also available for a fair price.

Will you return to Holiday Pops next year?

I can’t wait until next year and I encourage everyone to purchase a ticket next year.

The Holiday Pops is for all ages and the Music Hall is breathtakingly beautiful.

Valet parking is available, and security is present within the building.

What musical events are coming to the Music Hall?

December 31, 2023, “Ellington” at 125.

Vocalist Denzal Sinclaire and Dancers from Revolution Dance Theatre

The Pops ring in 2024 with the stylish jazz of “Duke Ellington” he was an icon in the music industry. Spend New Year’s Eve with the Pops.

January 10th, 2024, for one performance only.

Notorious B.I.G and Tupac Shakur with Mahler’s “Resurrection” Symphony a mixtape highlighting the relationship between hip-hop and classical music.

Leave your expectations about a traditional concert experience at the door.

There will be specialty drinks and pre-concert entertainment with a relaxed mood.

All tickets are $35 general admission seating.

Warning: explicit content is included in this performance, and parental discretion is advised.

What is the “Fellowship Program”?

Since 2016 the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra has mentored and helped accelerate the careers of musicians from backgrounds that are underrepresented in the orchestra field. In partnership with the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

The CSO is working to remove barriers so that extraordinary musicians can achieve their full potential to ensure that every voice is heard despite race.

To learn more about this diversity rich program visit the CSO website. https://www.cincinnatisymphony.org.