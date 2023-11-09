Wanda Haynes,

Certified Sommelier

The Capital Grille is one of the finest restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio.

A warm friendly greeting from the staff sets the scene for a meal to remember.

The experience is one of modern elegance and the atmosphere is gorgeous.

African mahogany paneling, Art Deco chandeliers, and tufted leather booths.

The menu is amazing and there is a dish for every diet and gourmet tastes.

Seafood including Main lobster, crab cakes, shrimp, and oysters. Classic soups and salads made in house. Dry-aged steaks, tomahawk veal chops, and Sam’s mashed potatoes are a classic feast.

The coconut cream pie is a creamy scrumptious wonder after a Capital Grille meal.

What About the wine?

The wine list is extensive and offered by the glass or a full bottle and featured from all over the world. The wine steward is available to answer any questions about the wine list.

Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs is a marvelous sparkling dry white wine produced from white grapes. Aromas of green apples, tangerines, and lemons. Flavors of grapefruit, white peach, and hints of ginger.

What’s New at the Capital Grille?

Nov 4th was a “Wine Locker” event from 2-4 pm, this allows guests to choose wines they would like to have on the wine list. Wine vendors serve wines from around the world and answer questions about the wines. Everyone was having a blast, mingling, enjoying the wine, and the delicious food.

I was in attendance and my favorite cabernet sauvignon was from Tramonte & Sons.

Foolhardy cabernet sauvignon is from Washington State and offers tastes of sage, bruised cherries, espresso, coco power, and black licorice.

My favorite sparkling was a Champagne from Heidelberg Distributors.

Perrier Jouet Brut, from France the vintage is “2014” very rare to see a vintage Champagne at a wine tasting event. The Champagne tastes of ripened peaches, white flowers, sliced Anjou pears, and baked yeast rolls.

The service at the Capital Grille is unmatched and the servers are at your beck and call.

Wines are served at the correct temperature and in beautiful stemware. If wine isn’t for you the bartenders are fluent in preparing classic cocktails and the hip and trendy new drinks.

The Holidays are fast approaching!

Thanksgiving is on the way, and they offer a “Side Bundle at home” menu.

The side dishes can be picked up Nov. 22-Nov 23 to take home and reheat for a delicious meal with less cleanup. See the website for the full list of sides offered.

The holidays and Christmas are coming, and a gift card is a fun way to invite someone to the Capital Grille. An ecard for last minute gifts, a traditional gift card which includes shipping, and a metal gift card which includes shipping. To learn more contact Heather at hculbertson@tcgdine.com or visit the website www.thecapitalgrille.com