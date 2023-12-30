Wanda Haynes,

Certified Sommelier

Are you looking for a sparkling wine to celebrate the holidays?

Blanc de Blancs in its translation means “white from whites”. The term originated in the Champagne region of France where the wine is nearly always produced from 100% chardonnay grapes.

Blanc de Blancs are produced using “Method Traditional” the bead (bubbles) is the result of a second fermentation that happens inside the sealed bottle. The result is a fantastic dry sparkling white wine for any time of the year, and especially during the holiday season.

Some manufactures no longer use the foil on top of their wine bottles, to cut costs, and to be more sustainable. Historically, foil (known as a capsule) helped protect bottles from vermin nibbling at the corks. Present day usage is for branding, style, and recognition as a sparkling wine. As a wine professional and wine lover I feel the bottle presents itself better with the foil.

What does Blanc de Blancs taste and smell like?

The wine has a nose of lemon tart, white flowers, baked bread, and toasted nuts. Tasting notes of granny Smith apples, grilled pineapples, lemon zest, and light ginger on the finish. Blanc de Blancs has a creamy mouth feel and a clean acidity.

How should we pair this sparkling dry white wine?

Pairs with roast turkey, baked chicken, broiled fish, fried oysters, fried shrimp, and goat cheese tapas. Great served at a holiday brunch and as a gift for the sparkling wine lover on your gift list. Blanc de Blancs are produced in France and the United States with pride and care.