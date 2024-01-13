Wanda Haynes,

Certified Sommelier

If you’re in the mood for high quality food and outstanding service, look no further than “Jeff Ruby’s Steak House”.

They are located downtown Cincinnati directly across from Fountain Square. The entrance sets the scene for what lies ahead. The two iconic black lions flanking the front door are dramatic.

The interior of the restaurant is breathtakingly gorgeous with a Great Gatsby feel, and timeless elegance. I was mesmerized by the opulent chandeliers hanging all over the space.

My server was extremely attentive and knew the menu well. And informed me there would be a new spring menu. The service at JR is unprecedented by any other restaurant standards.

What’s on the menu at Jeff Ruby’s?

The restaurant is of course known for their fine steaks.

However, there are many more options on the menu.

Seafood: Salmon, scallops, red crab, and lobster. Salads are available and like most items on the menu they can be altered to fit tastes and dietary restrictions.

I had a delicious Verlasso salmon entree which included pan seared salmon with a maple chili glaze, and fried purple Japanese sweet potatoes.

There are plenty of sides on the menu that are large enough to share.

Tell us about the wine list Wanda

There are several choices for wine.

A standard list of sparkling, white, rosé, red, and dessert wines by the glass. Half bottles of wine, full bottles of wine, and a higher tier of wine by the glass, referred to as “Prestigious Pours”. Full bottles of vintage and non-vintage “Champagne”. And a list of “Domestic Wines”. A “sake” list to pair with their hand made sushi rolls. They also offer a variety of cocktails, beer, and whiskey.

Photo by Wanda Haynes

I enjoyed a glass of Crémant from France which is a dry sparkling wine with a bouquet of baked bread and crisp tastes of golden delicious apples and star fruit.

And two incredible glasses of 2018 tempranillo from Spain, a dry spicy red wine with deep flavors of dark fruit, refined tannins, and a smooth rich finish.

Did you have dessert ?

The dark chocolate espresso three-layer cake with white chocolate hazelnut frosting in between each yummy layer, and I loved each bite.

On my next visit I plan to have their famous baked Alaska with macadamia nut ice cream, which is flamed table side.

Photo by Wanda Haynes

The live music was a perfect finish.

In the lounge area of JR is a full bar and friendly bar tenders. A piano with mother of pearl inlay was played by a pianist and he was very talented.

After a couple of hours, he left the stage, and a duet sang for the crowd. I enjoyed this aspect of the evening and didn’t feel the need to venture elsewhere for entertainment.

https://www.jeffruby.com

