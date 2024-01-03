Fountain Square. Photo by John Alexander Reese

2024 is officially here and we’re feeling it!

However, before we focus on the new year, let’s take a look back at some of the most significant stories of 2023.

News stories and events that shaped in Cincinnati in 2023

Mayor, State and City leaders announce $1.6 billion federal grant for Brent Spence Bridge improvements
Daddies, daughters rock away at Herald’s Daddy Daughter Dinner Dance
New historic marker honoring Black history dedicated in Walnut Hills
From Dream to Reality: Founder of Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame talks about inspiration

2023 Political Achievements in Cincinnati

Cincinnati voters elect all-Democratic city council in November election
Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney to be reappointed as vice mayor
Hamilton County Commissioners Elect Commissioner Alicia Reece president and Commissioner Driehaus as vice president￼
Judge Hopkins becomes first African American federal district judge ever appointed in Cincinnati

Sports highlights from local Cincinnati schools

Princeton High School girls basketball team win Division I state championship
Purcell Marian girls basketball team win state second year in a row

Local Cincinnati businesses growing and succeeding

Cincinnati Children’s ranked #1 in nation in Best Children’s Hospitals rankings
Freedom Center voted #1 history museum in country
The Hon. Janaya Trotter Bratton to become first Black woman to lead Cincinnati Bar
Cincinnati public schools unveils strategic plan to ignite academic success
Emerge Manufacturing breaks ground in Bond Hill

Cincinnati community members achieving greatness

Reds Hall of Famer Dave Parker recognized with street name in South Cumminsville
Janet Reid, C. Smith among 2023 Great Living Cincinnatians named  by Regional Chamber
YWCA Cincinnati names Rickell Howard Smith as new president & CEO
Ohio Justice & Policy Center Names Gabe Davis as CEO
Cincinnati NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner 2023: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries addresses political chaos and civil rights
Cincinnati honors longest running radio personality, Lincoln Ware, with street name
Downtown Cincinnati street renamed for Reds Hall-of-Famer Barry Larkin
Western & Southern names Dr. Mary Webb Dr. Lawrence C. Hawkins Educator of Year 
Auburn Ave intersection renamed ‘Carl B. Westmoreland Way’ to honor Cincinnati icon
Making Black History: Honoring our region’s Black leadership

What are your thoughts? What are some other stories that you think helped shaped Cincinnati in 2023?

