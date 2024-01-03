Contributed
2024 is officially here and we’re feeling it!
However, before we focus on the new year, let’s take a look back at some of the most significant stories of 2023.
News stories and events that shaped in Cincinnati in 2023
2023 Political Achievements in Cincinnati
Sports highlights from local Cincinnati schools
Local Cincinnati businesses growing and succeeding
Cincinnati community members achieving greatness
What are your thoughts? What are some other stories that you think helped shaped Cincinnati in 2023?